Pen Protest: Rickshaw Drivers Erect Bamboo Barrier On Bhogavati Bridge Over Missing Safety Railings After Fatal Accident

Rickshaw drivers install a symbolic bamboo barricade on Pen's Bhogavati Bridge to demand permanent safety railings following a fatal accident | File Photo

Pen, June 9: In an unusual yet symbolic protest against the alleged apathy of authorities towards public safety, members of the Three-Wheeler Driver-Owners Association at Chavdi Naka in Pen erected a temporary bamboo safety barrier on the Bhogavati Bridge, drawing attention to the absence of protective railings despite a recent fatal accident.

The protest was triggered by the death of a rickshaw driver on May 6, when his vehicle reportedly plunged into the river while attempting to avoid a pothole on the bridge.

The bridge lacked a safety railing at the time, and although the potholes were subsequently repaired, no permanent protective barrier has been installed.

In a move aimed at highlighting what they described as official indifference, the rickshaw drivers constructed a makeshift barricade using bamboo poles typically associated with funeral rites.

Rickshaw drivers install a symbolic bamboo barricade on Pen's Bhogavati Bridge to demand permanent safety railings following a fatal accident | File Photo

Symbolic protest highlights safety concerns

“The government has failed to provide even a basic safety barrier to safeguard human lives. We were forced to use funeral bamboo to create one ourselves,” a member of the association said during the protest.

The drivers said the bamboo structure was not intended as a long-term solution but as a powerful reminder of the risks faced by commuters using the bridge every day. They alleged that repeated demands for safety measures had gone unanswered despite the fatal accident.

The symbolic protest attracted attention from local residents and commuters, many of whom expressed concern over the bridge's safety. Protesters questioned how many more lives would have to be lost before authorities took concrete action.

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The association has demanded the immediate installation of a permanent protective railing on the bridge and urged the administration to prioritise public safety over bureaucratic delays. Local officials were yet to issue a formal response to the protest.

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