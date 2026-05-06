Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 53-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Bhogavati River In Pen A Day Before Son’s Engagement

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Autorickshaw Falls Into River In Pen A Day Before Son’s Engagement | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 6: A 53-year-old man lost his life a day before his son’s engagement in a tragic road accident in Pen on Wednesday.

Autorickshaw plunges into river near Pen

Eknath Kisan Kinjawade, an autorickshaw driver from Kamarli in Pen, died after his vehicle plunged into the Bhogavati river near Ganpatiwadi village on Wednesday afternoon. He was transporting items needed for the engagement ceremony along with his son-in-law at the time of the incident.

Police said the accident occurred when Kinjawade attempted to avoid a pothole near a Hanuman temple along the river stretch. In the process, he was reportedly startled by a speeding motorcycle and lost control of the vehicle.

Poor road conditions blamed for accident

"With no protective crash barrier at the location, the autorickshaw veered off the road and fell into the riverbed, resulting in his death on the spot. His co-passenger, Bhushan Patil from Karade-Rasayani, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pen," a police officer from Pen Police Station said.

Preliminary findings indicate that poor road conditions and lack of safety infrastructure played a significant role in the accident. Officials noted that the absence of a guardrail at the spot increased the severity of the mishap.

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Police register case after fatal mishap

Locals rushed to the spot and helped pull out the injured victim. Police later conducted a panchnama and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

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