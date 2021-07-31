Pegasus snoopgate is not only about politicians, journalists and activists, it’s about you: Awhad

Mumbai: Amid the opposition’s ongoing move to target the BJP-led government at the Centre on the Pegasus spyware snooping issue, NCP leader and housing minister Jitendra Awhad stepped up attack at the Centre, saying the people of the country are already under watch.

In a tweet, Awhad said, “Pegasus snoopgate is not just about politicians, journalists and activists, it is about you. The government is reading your WhatsApp SMS, seeing your videos and pictures, email, medical records, your payment history and contacts.”

Earlier, Awhad in a series of tweets said, “The malware #pegasus cannot be purchased and used by anybody. It is given to #Government on their official purchase order the malware is manufactured in #Israel by #cidrium.”

“According to Pegasus, they do not sell their software to anyone. They are sold only to a recognized government of the country. However, they are not ready to name the 40 countries that have taken it,” he said.

He added, “According to experts, Pegasus costs $10 million to tap or hack 50 phones. Imagine the total cost when such a large number of phones were surveilled. This is taxpayers’ money. Who sanctioned it? Is there another scam lurking behind?”

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “The opposition parties have urged the President to direct the government to discuss the Pegasus issue and farm laws in Parliament.”