Peak Hour Commute On Harbour Line Disrupted Briefly After Technical Fault In OHE Between CSMT & Wadala | AI

Mumbai: A technical fault in the overhead electrification (OHE) wires led to a disruption in train services on the harbour line during the peak evening hours on Tuesday. The fault, which occurred between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Wadala stations, halted up and down services for around 16 minutes.

CSMT-Panvel, Goregaon Services Affected

Commuters returning home on Tuesday evening through the Harbour Line were hit by a technical fault in the OHE on the up and down lines between CSMT and Wadala. The disruption affected the schedule of local trains going from CSMT towards Panvel and Goregaon.

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Multiple local trains were delayed due to a fault in the OHE, which started from 7.11pm. While a few local trains were stuck on the tracks, others remained on station platforms. The technical fault, which occurred during the peak hour, delayed thousands of passengers rushing home.

After the railway administration’s efforts to rectify the fault, the OHE on the up line was restored at 7.18pm and the down line started at 7.27pm. The traffic was gradually restored subsequently.

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