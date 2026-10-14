Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Drinking Water Supply Plan For Nanded Till August 2027 Amid Drought Concerns

Maharashtra Minister for Other Backward Bahujan Welfare and Nanded Guardian Minister Atul Save | Facebook

Maharashtra Minister for Other Backward Bahujan Welfare and Nanded Guardian Minister Atul Save has directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for drinking water supply in Nanded district until August 31, 2027, in view of the prevailing drought conditions and the possibility of water scarcity.

District Water Availability Reviewed

The directions were issued during an online meeting of the district-level monitoring committee constituted to address potential water shortages. The meeting, chaired by Save at Mantralaya, reviewed the availability of water in major, medium and minor irrigation projects across the district.

According to officials, the district’s 104 water projects currently have a combined storage level of 68%. Save directed the administration to reserve at least 10% of the available live storage in every major reservoir as an emergency buffer, over and above the earmarked water allocation.

Emergency Water Buffer To Be Maintained

The reserve is to be used in emergencies, including an unexpected decline in rainfall, prolonged dry spells and other unforeseen situations. The minister stressed the need for careful planning to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supplies.

As part of water conservation measures, Save directed authorities to avoid using potable water for gardens and stadiums in urban areas. Industrial estates were asked to reuse 30% of their water to reduce pressure on existing water resources.

Action Against Illegal Water Connections

The minister also instructed the administration to take immediate action against illegal water connections and curb leakage within municipal limits.

With water scarcity likely to intensify in some areas during March and April, the district administration has been asked to identify vulnerable villages in advance and prepare plans for supplying drinking water through tankers wherever necessary.

Monthly Reviews And Awareness Campaigns

Save further directed officials to review the water scarcity situation every month and undertake public awareness campaigns to encourage judicious use of water.

The meeting reviewed the available usable and dead storage in all major, medium and minor irrigation projects in the district.

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Doifode, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ajinkya Satam and Irrigation Department Executive Engineer I.M. Chishti attended the meeting.