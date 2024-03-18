Peace Carnival In Mumbai: Children From Conflict Zones Spread Message Of Harmony Through Art & Music

Around 400 children from war-torn areas gave the message of world peace through their art works at the Peace Carnival in Mumbai organised by the Teach for India and Museum of Solutions. Children participated to produce a peace song with the aim to foster peace among all the countries suffering from war and violence.

Message for the world: Peace

Children from war and conflict zones of Palestine, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Armenia gave a unique message for world peace through their various works of art. In a unique initiative, Teach for India organised the first-ever Peace Carnival in Mumbai in partnership with Museum of Solutions, a children's museum in lower Parel. Students from Teach for India, Akanksha Foundation, Jai Vakil Foundation and Shikha Academy participated in the event.

Details of carnival

The carnival included film-making, song-writing, reading circles and art workshops for the children of Mumbai. Prominent artists including renowned sculptor Arzaan Khambatta, Ruchi Bakshi, filmmaker Safdar Rahman participated in the carnival. Popular hip-hop musician and humanitarian ambassador Nemo Patel organised a workshop on ‘Thoughtful Conversations for Children in Mumbai’ to speak directly to children and teachers from Palestine, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Armenia. Live virtual conversations with children and teachers from conflict zones were a highlight of the Peace Carnival.

Shaheen Mistry, founder and CEO of Teach for India, said. “Planting the seeds of peace in our children is our most important task. The idea behind the Peace Carnival is a simple but compelling need to talk to our children about global conflicts and their effects on people across geographies. I strongly believe that children can play an important role in creating a more peaceful world.”

Peace anthem created

India’s well-known Hip Hop Musician Nimo Patel co-created a peace anthem with 24 young children from Mumbai. Patel composed an instrumental track for which these children provided original lyrics and vocals. The walls were hung with original and hand-made "fraternity flags", designed by children to carry important messages of peace and humanity. Also on display was a wall of letters with anonymous messages of hope and love addressed to children everywhere.

"This program is our attempt to inspire children with engaging and thought provoking activities that will help them develop the concept of peace. I hope these children will carry forward our vision of a more peaceful India and world," said Mistry.