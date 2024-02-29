Teach For India 2024 Fellowship Applications Open At apply.teachforindia.org | Logo/website

Individuals who have a passion for promoting equal educational opportunities for children have the opportunity to submit their applications for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship until March 17, 2024. Candidates interested can apply on their official website at https://apply.teachforindia.org/.

The Teach For India Fellowship is a program that lasts for two years and offers full-time paid positions. The Fellows who are chosen undergo an intensive training program that aims to inspire and challenge them to understand the education system starting from its most basic level.

Eligibility criteria (according to the official website):

Completed graduation by June/July 2024

Are applying for the first time for the 2024 Fellowship cohort, since July 2023.

Are a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India(OCI).

According to the official website, the Fellow selection process consists of three stages. These stages involve completing an application form, participating in a phone interview, and attending an assessment centre. At the assessment centre, shortlisted applicants will interact with Teach For India and other applicants through various activities, such as sample teaching, critical thinking exercises, a group activity, and an interview.

Candidates can choose their placement in one of these 8 cities of their choice: Ahmedabad; Bengaluru; Chennai; Delhi; Hyderabad; Kolkata; Mumbai; Pune