Pawar to visit Raigad today

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will be on a two-day visit to the Cyclone Nisarga-affected districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on June 9 and 10. Even though June 10 is the party’s Foundation Day, it has already taken a decision not to organise any mega event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has asked district units to organise blood donation camps instead.

After the cyclone struck the aforementioned districts last week, Pawar reviewed the ground-level situation at a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Members of the Parliament (MPs) Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. He had directed NCP workers to actively engage in relief and rehabilitation work in the cyclone-ravaged districts.

Pawar will visit Mhasala, Dive Agar, Shrivardhan, and Harihareshwar in Raigad district on June 9, where he will hold a meeting with the government officers and party MPs and legislators. Thereafter, he will leave for Dapoli via Bhagamandala.

On June 10, he will visit Dapoli and other affected areas in Ratnagiri district. Pawar’s visit comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad district and announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 100 crore. On Sunday, Thackeray declared Rs 75 crore for Ratnagiri district and Rs 25 crore for Sindhudurg district. He had directed the administration to complete damage assessment and panchanama at the earliest and restore power and water supply and finish repairs on a priority basis by sourcing manpower from other departments and districts.