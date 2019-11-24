Pawar family cracks out in open as Dada ditches NCP

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

While the news of Ajit’s betrayal had stunned many early in the morning, when people were still reading in the newspapers that Uddhav Thackeray was poised to become chief minister at the head of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition. But rebellion and tension were brewing up in the Pawar family of Baramati for some time.

"I have seen several such crises in life," Sharad Pawar told Deccan Herald, this came after Supriya Sule changed her WhatsApp status to: "party and family split".