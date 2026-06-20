Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case: Ex-NCP Leader Padamsinh Patil, All Other Accused Acquitted After Legal Battle For 2 Decades | Representational Image

Mumbai: Nearly two decades after the sensational murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a special court on Saturday acquitted former NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil along with all seven other accused in the case.

The verdict brings a close to one of Maharashtra’s most high-profile political murder cases, which had triggered major political controversy and a prolonged legal battle spanning almost 20 years.

According to the prosecution, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a Congress leader from Osmanabad, and his driver Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi were shot dead on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. The killings had sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political circles, with allegations of political rivalry emerging soon after the incident.

Following the murders, Nimbalkar’s wife Anandibai approached the Bombay High Court, alleging that former NCP minister Padamsinh Patil was behind the killing due to political enmity and rivalry in Osmanabad district politics. Taking note of the allegations, the High Court later transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2008.

The case later witnessed multiple twists over the years, including arrests, lengthy court proceedings and political controversy surrounding the accused. On Saturday, after years of hearings and examination of evidence, the special court acquitted all eight accused, including Padamsinh Patil.

Interestingly, Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son Om Raje Nimbalkar has been making headlines recently after he joined a rebel group of MPs who revolted against Shiv Sena UBT, to join hands with the Shinde Sena.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.