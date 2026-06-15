Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case: Special Court Likely To Deliver Verdict On Tuesday In 2006 Double Murder Case; Ex-NCP Leader Padamsinh Patil Among Accused

Mumbai special court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the 2006 double murder case involving Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver after nearly two decades of legal proceedings | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: After almost two decades, the special court is likely to give its verdict in the 2006 murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar on Tuesday against eight accused, including former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil.

According to the prosecution's case, Nimbalkar, a Congress leader from Osmanabad, and his driver, Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi, were shot dead on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006.

His wife, Anandibai, filed a petition in the High Court stating that she suspected NCP leader and former state minister Padmasinh Patil to be behind the murder due to political rivalry. The court later transferred the case to the CBI in 2008.

CBI Chargesheet Details

The central agency filed a chargesheet against nine accused, who include Patil, Satish Mandade, Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, Dinesh Tiwari, Mahatam Chaudhary alias Pintu Chaudhary, Kailash Yadav, Gyanendra Pandey alias Dhirendra Pandey alias Chhote Pandey and Shashikant Kulkarni. During the trial, Jain turned approver, and his testimony was recorded in 2021.

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI, in 2005, Patil, Mandade and Shukla allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Nimbalkar since he posed a threat to Patil's political career and survival.

Shukla allegedly arranged to give a contract of Rs 3 million on behalf of Patil to Jain for killing Nimbalkar. Jain, through his acquaintance Yadav, arranged for three shooters—Tiwari, Pandey and Singh. They procured arms, ammunition and a vehicle to execute the contract killing.

For this, they were paid the contract money in instalments of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 2,50,000 from Mandade and his brother-in-law Shashikant Kulkarni, which was utilised for procuring the arms and a vehicle, according to the CBI.

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Trial And Court Transfer

The trial in the case was transferred to Mumbai from Alibaug in 2014 following an order by the Supreme Court. Nimbalkar’s family had moved the apex court for the transfer of the trial, claiming that several key witnesses related to the case had turned hostile. The trial in Mumbai resumed around 2016, and the prosecution examined a total of 127 witnesses during the trial.

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