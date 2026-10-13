Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case: CBI Moves Bombay HC Against Padamsinh Patil’s Acquittal

The CBI has challenged the acquittal of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the acquittal of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, terming the trial court’s judgment “bad in law” and seeking to have it quashed.

The appeal is likely to be heard later this week. The development comes after the Nimbalkar family separately challenged the acquittal before the High Court.

Trial Court Acquits All Eight Accused

On June 20, a special CBI court acquitted all eight accused, including Patil, citing a lack of evidence to establish their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The court also discharged approver Parasmal Jain.

In its appeal, the central agency has challenged the findings of the trial court, which had pointed to shortcomings in the investigation and held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges. The court had also found the approver’s testimony unreliable.

Congress Leader Shot Dead In 2006

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi, were travelling from Mumbai towards Osmanabad, now Dharashiv, when two men intercepted their car near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and shot them dead.

The Navi Mumbai police initially investigated the case. However, following dissatisfaction expressed by Nimbalkar’s wife, Anandidevi Nimbalkar, over the progress of the investigation, the Bombay High Court transferred the probe to the CBI in 2009. The agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against nine people.

Political Rivalry Alleged As Motive

Patil, who was arrested in June 2009, was accused of conspiring to murder Nimbalkar over political rivalry allegedly linked to financial irregularities in a cooperative bank and sugar factory.

The other acquitted accused included Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, retired state excise inspector Mohan Shukla, Dinesh Tiwari, Mahatam Chaudhary, Kailash Yadav, Gyanendra Pandey and Shashikant Kulkarni.

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Nimbalkar Family Files Separate Appeal

Last month, Anandidevi Nimbalkar and her son, Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar, filed a separate appeal against the acquittal. The High Court issued notices to Patil and the other accused on their plea and directed them to respond.

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