Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Padamsinh Patil, 8 Others On Appeal Against Acquittal

The Bombay High Court has sought responses from Padamsinh Patil and others after Pawanraje Nimbalkar's family challenged their acquittal | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to former Maharashtra Home Minister Padamsinh Patil and eight others following an appeal challenging their acquittal in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

Family Challenges Acquittal

The petition was filed by Anandi Devi Nimbalkar, the victim’s widow and original complainant, alongside her son, Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar. A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata directed the Maharashtra government, Patil, and the co-accused to file their responses.

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi, were shot dead on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The victim's family alleged the assassination was orchestrated by his cousin, senior NCP leader Dr. Padamsinh Patil (85), fueled by a bitter political rivalry in Osmanabad.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in March 2009 following orders from the Bombay High Court, subsequently filing a chargesheet against nine individuals in August 2009.

However, on June 20, Special CBI court acquitted all eight accused—including Patil, Satish Mandade, Mohan Shukla, Dinesh Tiwari, Mahatam Chaudhary, Kailash Yadav, Gyanendra Pandey, and Shashikant Kulkarni—while discharging approver Parasmal Jain.

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Court Cites Evidentiary Gaps

The sessions court cited a flawed and casual investigation by law enforcement, highlighting major evidentiary gaps. Crucially, the court ruled that the testimony of the turncoat approver was unreliable and that the remaining prosecution evidence failed to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nimbalkar family has now challenged the acquittals before the HC.

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