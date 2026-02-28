Pathway To The Crown: Top 16 Finalists Unveiled For Miss Navi Mumbai 2026 Grand Finale

The Top 16 finalists of Miss Navi Mumbai 2026 – Season 15 were officially announced at a press conference held on February 23 in Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in one of the city’s most prestigious beauty pageant platforms. |

Navi Mumbai: The Top 16 finalists of Miss Navi Mumbai 2026 – Season 15 were officially announced at a press conference held on February 23 in Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in one of the city’s most prestigious beauty pageant platforms.

U&I Entertainment Continues Legacy of Empowerment

Organised by U&I Entertainment under the leadership of Managing Director Harmeet Singh and Director Manmeet Singh, Season 15 continues the legacy of celebrating confidence, elegance and women empowerment. The finalists were presented before members of the media, sponsors and distinguished guests following a rigorous audition and selection process.

The Top 16 contestants selected this year are Rashi Asthana, Janhavi Tribhuwan, Jisa Saji, Rajshree Singh, Shrushti Mahajan, Dishi Bagrecha, Lavanya Gonnade, Sania Sonal, Ekta Vishwakarma, Arshpreet Kaur Sura, Samruddhi Raaj, Preeti Yadav, Prajakta Sarangi, Rani Shinde, Ishita Nandapurkar and Parnika Teckchandani.

Grooming and Transformation

According to the organisers, the finalists will now undergo an intensive grooming and transformation programme that includes personality development, fitness training, styling, communication skills enhancement and social engagement initiatives. The programme aims to prepare the contestants not only for the competition but also for leadership roles and community responsibility.

“Miss Navi Mumbai has always been more than just a pageant. It is a platform to empower young women, build confidence and provide opportunities for holistic growth,” the organisers said at the press conference.

The journey of Season 15 will culminate in the grand finale scheduled to be held on March 7, at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 2, promising an evening of glamour, grace and excellence.

