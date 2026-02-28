Kharghar Erupts Over Encroachment: Locals Accuse CIDCO, Panvel Municipal Body Of 'Handing Over' Public Ground To Land Mafia

Residents of Sector 34C in Kharghar have alleged that prolonged negligence by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation has led to the deterioration of a designated public ground into an illegal dumping site, with fresh allegations of tree cutting and boundary wall demolition surfacing in the past 24 hours. |

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Sector 34C in Kharghar have alleged that prolonged negligence by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation has led to the deterioration of a designated public ground into an illegal dumping site, with fresh allegations of tree cutting and boundary wall demolition surfacing in the past 24 hours.

The Last Remaining Open Space Under Siege

The plot in question — Plot No. 37 in Sector 34C — is reportedly the only remaining public ground in the area after the purpose of another ground was changed. Despite residential buildings having come up 15 to 20 years ago, locals claim the land has never been developed into the promised garden or recreational space, resulting in what they describe as a “complete breakdown of civic governance.”

According to residents, builders operating on adjoining plots have allegedly been using the government land to dump construction debris, rubble and solid waste for several years. The situation escalated recently when unidentified individuals, suspected to be linked to adjacent properties, allegedly trespassed onto the plot, cut down fully grown trees and demolished a portion of the boundary wall.

“The vandals have cut down several fully grown trees and largely demolished the boundary wall on one side of the ground. This is not just negligence anymore; it is a blatant offence of destroying public property,” said local resident Sandeip Khakase, adding, “It is happening right under the nose of the authorities.”

Silent Authorities

Residents have accused both CIDCO, the planning authority, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation of remaining silent despite repeated complaints, claiming that the lack of fencing, development and monitoring over two decades has emboldened encroachers.

Dr. Swapnil Pawar, another resident, said, “By failing to develop or secure the plot for nearly 20 years, the authorities have effectively handed it over to land mafia. We demand an immediate FIR against those responsible for the tree cutting and wall demolition, and we want CIDCO and the Municipal Corporation to take joint possession and develop the land before it is lost forever.”

Local activists have warned that they will stage a protest at the site if immediate action is not taken. They have demanded that the Panvel Municipal Commissioner and CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director issue a show-cause notice regarding the alleged destruction and announce a concrete timeline for the development of the plot.

