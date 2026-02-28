Festival Or Pollution? Plastic Chaos In Thane Due To 'Advance Holi' Celebrations |

Thane: Even as the festival of Holi remains several days away, Thane is already witnessing a troubling trend dubbed "Advance Holi." Local residents are raising alarms over the increasing "unbridled enthusiasm" of students who are filling plastic bags with water and hurling them at unsuspecting pedestrians.

The phenomenon is particularly prevalent among school and college students. Students are targeting passersby on the streets, often shouting "Advance Holi!" before fleeing the scene. While intended as a prank, the consequences are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Rising Safety Concerns

The indiscriminate throwing of water-filled plastic bags poses significant physical risks. Authorities and experts warn of several potential hazards:

Physical Injury: Impact to sensitive areas such as the neck, eyes, ears, or nose can cause serious injury.

Road Accidents: Sudden impact on motorists or two-wheeler riders can lead to a loss of balance, potentially resulting in fatal road accidents.

Public Nuisance: The trend has intensified during afternoons and evenings, specifically near schools and main roads, causing distress to daily commuters.

Failure of the Plastic Ban

Despite the official ban on thin plastic bags, the article highlights a blatant disregard for the law. In several local markets, packets of 100 plastic bags are being sold openly for as little as ₹10 to ₹20.

"If there is a ban, how is the sale still happening so freely?" angry Thane residents are asking. Critics point out a massive gap between government regulations on paper and their actual enforcement on the ground.

A Call for Responsibility

Environmentalist Dr. Prashant Sinkar has voiced strong opposition to these practices, emphasizing that this is not a celebration but a direct assault on the environment and public safety.

"Filling plastic bags with water and throwing them is not a source of joy; it is a path to environmental destruction. Using banned plastics is an insult to both the law and nature. Celebrate the festival, but save water and avoid plastic. A 'Green Holi' played in an eco-friendly manner is the only responsible way forward," says Dr. Sinkar.

Local citizens and school administrations are now calling for stricter monitoring and a "zero-tolerance" approach toward this irresponsible behavior to ensure a safe and pollution-free festive season.