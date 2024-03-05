Path Towards Sustainable Urban Living: Applications Open For Mumbai Donut Fellowship

Applications for the Mumbai Donut Fellowship are now officially open for those who are keen about sustainable urban development and enhance the overall quality of life in Mumbai. This unique fellowship, spearheaded by the Mumbai Donut CoLAB, aims to harness the principles of Donut Economics and Systems Thinking to address pressing challenges faced by the city.

What is the fellowship about?

The Mumbai Donut Fellowship seeks to bring together a diverse group of individuals, including citizens, civil society members, entrepreneurs, and government representatives, to collaborate on innovative solutions.

The fellowship is designed for individuals passionate about making a positive impact on Mumbai's sustainability and livability. Applicants are encouraged to have an interest in research, a commitment to deepening their understanding of urban systems, and a desire to develop data-driven solutions. The fellowship entails a time commitment of 10-12 hours per week.

Participants in the Mumbai Donut Fellowship will embark on a journey to explore Donut Economics and Systems Thinking, applying these concepts to real-world challenges faced by the city. The fellowship aims to foster a multi-stakeholder movement that can collectively contribute to the betterment of Mumbai.

How to apply?

Interested individuals can find more information about the fellowship and submit their applications on the official website: www.MumbaiDonutCoLAB.org. The deadline for applications is March 10th, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as acceptance is on a rolling basis.

By participating in the Mumbai Donut Fellowship, individuals have the opportunity to contribute to the shaping of Mumbai's future, fostering a sense of community-driven change that aligns with the principles of sustainability and inclusivity.