Passport of 'unruly' Italian flyer, who punched a crew member and spat on another, seized

Representative Image

Mumbai" An Italian woman – who allegedly drunk and created a ruckus on a Vistara flight flying from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai – was granted bail against Rs 25,000 deposit on Monday. But the court seized her passport which will be returned when the trial is over.

According to the police, early morning on Monday, Vistara’s cabin crew member L S Khan, 24, filed a complaint against Ms Perruccio after he was allegedly attacked by her onboard. The complainant said the accused was in an inebriated condition during the journey and added that she suddenly went and sat in business class despite having a ticket for economy class. When asked to move back, the woman punched Khan's face and allegedly even spat on another crew member.

She later stripped and walked around in the plane disturbing other passengers. The crew members soon realised that the woman was drunk and tied her to a seat till the plane landed in Mumbai at around 5am, added the police.

Ms Perruccio was then handed over to the Sahar police by the airline company’s security department. A charge-sheet was immediately filed based on the recorded statements of the cabin crew and witnesses on the flight. She was booked for endangering life or personal safety under the Indian Penal Code and The Aircraft Rules, 1937.

“The accused will have to cooperate with the orders of the court until a final decision is made by the court,” said the senior official of the Sahar police station.

There have been several recent cases of assault in flights. Most of the offences pertaining to misbehaving are bailable.

