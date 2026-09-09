Passengers Reach Sanpada Car Shed In AC Local Despite Exit Announcement; Central Railway Orders Probe | AI

Mumbai: How did passengers reach Sanpada car shed in an AC local despite an announcement asking them to get off? Central Railway will now investigate the incident involving a local that had arrived from Panvel and was being taken to the car shed after completing its service.

Railway To Verify If Announcement Reached Passengers

According to railway officials, an announcement was made before the rake was moved to the car shed. However, some passengers remained inside and realised they had reached the car shed only after the train arrived there. The incident has raised questions over whether the announcement was audible inside the coaches and whether staff checked the rake before it was moved.

The Mumbai Railway Passengers' Association has demanded a detailed inquiry. Some passengers claimed they did not receive proper instructions to vacate the train, while others on the platform said an announcement had been made. The inquiry will establish where the lapse occurred, whether the announcement reached passengers and whether the rake was checked before being taken to the car shed.

Conflicting Claims Over Instructions Given Before Rake Movement

The incident has also highlighted the need for a final check of every coach before a train is moved to a car shed. Railway officials said the inquiry would determine whether any changes are needed in the procedure for emptying rakes and checking coaches.

THANE AC Local Mix-Up

A train scheduled to run from Dadar at 3.33 pm as a Titwala AC local was operated as a Thane AC local on Monday. Passengers following the usual timetable reportedly boarded it assuming it was the Titwala service. After reaching Thane, the train did not continue as a passenger service and was instead moved towards the Kalwa car shed. Passengers questioned why a clear announcement was not made before the train was moved, even if they had boarded it due to a misunderstanding.

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