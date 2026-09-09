BMC House Chaos: Opposition Holds Parallel Proceedings Over SevenHills Hospital Transfer, Century Mills Lease Proposal | File Photo

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Opposition—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and MNS—staged parallel proceedings, accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena-led BMC of shutting out Opposition voices in the civic House. The protest came as the ruling alliance cleared key proposals, including the transfer of SevenHills Hospital in Marol and the lease of the 6.17-acre Century Mills plot in Lower Parel to a private developer. Opposition leaders later met civic authorities and warned of legal action against the decisions.

Opposition Walks Out Over Alleged Denial Of Speaking Opportunity

Around 15 proposals, including changes in land reservations and the leasing of properties, approved by the Improvement Committee were placed before the BMC General Body for approval. However, the Opposition walked out of the House, alleging that it was not being given an opportunity to speak. The Opposition then held a parallel civic House outside the Corporation Hall on the first floor of the BMC headquarters. In a symbolic parallel House, BMC Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar was appointed the “Mayor”, while senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Milind Vaidya was designated as the “Municipal Commissioner”.

The parallel House held a nearly two-hour discussion on key proposals before concluding the proceedings. Later, an Opposition delegation met Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane and warned that if their concerns were not heard, they would take the legal route. “The Mayor ignored the Opposition’s objections and, relying on the ruling party’s numbers, rushed through sensitive proposals in violation of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. This is an assault on democracy and the Opposition’s voice. Passing the proposals in our absence, without addressing public concerns, is illegal and against public interest,” alleged Pednekar.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that the properties involved are collectively worth over Rs. 20,000 crore. He said denying the House an opportunity to debate decisions involving such valuable land—including transfers, leases, reservation changes and plots earmarked for redevelopment—amounted to a serious suppression of the democratic process. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said, “These proposals were already discussed in the Improvement and Standing Committees, and the Opposition was given an opportunity to speak. What more do they want to discuss now? They are only trying to create a false narrative.”

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