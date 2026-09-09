Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 30-Year Lease Renewal For Bhuleshwar Yoga Centre, Allots Chembur Land To Buddhist Mission | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved two proposals concerning land and lease arrangements for institutions in Mumbai, including the renewal of the lease of the Kaivalyadham Ishwardas Chunnilal Yogic Centre in Bhuleshwar at a concessional rate and the allotment of 1,735 sq m of land in Chembur to the Bhikkhu Sangha United Buddhist Mission.

Bhuleshwar Yoga Centre Gets 30-Year Lease Extension At ₹12 Annual Rent

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the renewal of the lease of the Kaivalyadham Ishwardas Chunnilal Yogic Centre for another 30 years at an annual nominal rent of Rs 12. The decision was taken in view of the institution’s public-oriented work in the field of health and wellness.

The Kaivalyadham centre works in the areas of yoga, pranayama, naturopathy and Ayurveda, providing education, training and treatment facilities. The institution also conducts scientific research in yoga, postgraduate diploma courses and regular daily yoga sessions.

Government Recognises Centre’s Contribution To Public Health

The lease period of the land occupied by the institution had expired, following which a proposal was placed before the Cabinet seeking renewal for 30 years at the concessional annual rent of Rs 12. Taking into consideration the institution’s contribution to public welfare and its activities in health and education, the Cabinet approved the proposal.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the allotment of 1,735 sq m of land in Chembur, Kurla taluka, to the Bhikkhu Sangha United Buddhist Mission. The institution has been using the land for social, cultural and religious activities and is registered under the public trust system.

According to the government, the land is currently being used for a children's hostel, a kitchen and facilities for religious activities. The institution had approached the Konkan Divisional Commissioner seeking regularisation of the land under its occupation.

Following the request, the Cabinet approved the grant of the land to the institution on lease at a nominal rate, thereby providing a formal and regulatory framework for its continued use.

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