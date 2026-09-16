Paryushan Mahaparva Celebrated In Mumbai As Harsh Sanghavi Launches ‘Power Of One’ Initiative At SVP Stadium |

Mumbai: Followers of Jain spiritual leader Gurudevshri Rakeshji celebrated the annual Paryushan Mahaparva at the SVP Stadium in Worli, with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi launching the 2026 edition of the ‘Power of One’ initiative, operating under the umbrella of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care.

Shvetambar Paryushan Concludes With Samvatsari Forgiveness Ritual

This year, the Shvetambar Paryushan Parva was observed from September 8 to 15. The final day, Samvatsari, marks the day of universal forgiveness when devotees exchange the traditional greeting "Micchami Dukkadam". The Digambar Das Lakshan Parva will take place from September 16 to 25.

Organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), the Worli event also served as the backdrop to announce global celebrations marking its founder Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s 60th birth anniversary, titled ‘Aho Gurudev – 60 Years of an Enlightened Existence’.

Power Of One Initiative Promotes Purposeful Giving And Community Service

Accompanied by the launch of its commemorative title track, the main celebrations are scheduled for September 25 and 26 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The ‘Power of One’ initiative encourages people to declutter with purpose by donating essential items—including clothes, food grains, footwear, utensils, and toys—to bring dignity and joy to underserved communities. Since its inception in 2019, the global initiative has distributed over 5 million items worldwide.

Harsh Sanghavi Praises Gurudevshri’s Work Among Youth

Reflecting on his deep relationship with the Mission, Sanghavi commended Gurudevshri’s impact on the youth. "Pujya Gurudevshri has empowered thousands of young people and inspiring them to embrace the spiritual path organically — not under pressure, but with joy and purpose. I am particularly grateful for the way Dharampur has evolved into a haven of ‘maanav (humanitarian) dharma," said Sanghavi.

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He praised Dharampur’s evolution into a sanctuary of maanav dharma (humanitarian duty) and pledged to personally dedicate time to seva (community service) with the Mission.

The eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva brought together thousands of seekers from around the world. Translating to "moving towards one's true self," the festival offered a transformative experience through morning Snatra Pujas, evening chants, youth programs, children's theatrical performances on Raja Shrenik, and India’s largest indoor sound-bath meditation session.

Key spiritual practices observed during Paryushan Mahaparva include fasting, introspection, scriptural study, repentance, and strict non-violence.

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