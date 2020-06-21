Party set to continue: Maharashtra Govt likely to allow home delivery of liquor even after COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: In good news for tipplers, the state government is planning to allow wine shops to continue with home delivery of liquor even after the ongoing lockdown is over.

“At present, home delivery of liquor has been allowed only till the lockdown is in force. A decision about allowing home delivery will be taken after the unlocking, when we realize there is no need for physical distancing,” a senior state government official told FPJ.

If allowed, this will be an enabling provision, which will allow retailers to undertake doorstep delivery apart from counter sales. Like now, this would be subject to the consumers having a liquor consumption permit.

Maharashtra, a state which has one of the most stringent prohibition laws in India, does not allow liquor vendors to advertise, solicit consumers, or sell it online. Though this rule is largely followed in violation, wine shops are also not allowed to deliver liquor at home. The law also disallows sale, possession and transport of liquor without permits.