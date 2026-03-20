Parsis Push To Revive Uran Agiary After Atal Setu Boosts Access |

Mumbai: Following the opening of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Parsis in the city have launched a renewed campaign to revive the agiary in Uran, Raigad, which has remained shut for nearly three years after the death of its caretaker.

Efforts to revive the Umrigar Agiary in Uran have gained momentum after trustees reportedly agreed to reopen the fire temple. Community members are now seeking a mobed (priest), and appeals have been made to the Athornan Mandal (a body of priests), the World Zoroastrian Organisation, the World Association of Parsi Irani Zarthostis, and philanthropists to support staffing and enable an early reopening for the benefit of the community.

Community members have issued an urgent appeal for support to restore and maintain the fire temple. Advocate Raiomand Zaiwala said efforts are under way to make the agiary financially self-sustaining. He also raised concerns that the shrine was closed without relocating the sacred fire, which, by tradition, must never be extinguished but transferred or merged. “We were assisting the caretaker, but his sudden death left the agiary unattended,” Zaiwala said.

A Marine Lines resident who visited the site last month said improved connectivity has significantly changed access. “Earlier, poor accessibility limited footfall. Now, with the Atal Setu, it takes under an hour to reach the agiary near the Mora jetty,” the resident noted.

Plans to revive the shrine include generating income through commercial use of the premises, such as constructing shops.

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Aspi Deboo, a real estate professional who has pledged financial support, said the immediate priority is restoring the premises and ensuring continuity of rituals. “There is no concern about the property being sold. But we need a steady income for upkeep and a caretaker to tend the fire. With no Parsis left in Uran, a dedicated fund for firewood will also be required,” he said.

Dossu Bhiwandiwalla, representing the trust that now owns the agiary, said several practical issues must be addressed before revival. “I am willing to cooperate, but we need clarity on how much funding can be raised and how to appoint a resident priest,” he said.

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