Parsik Station Revival Back On Railway Board Agenda Amid Kalwa Safety Concerns | X - MumRail

Mumbai: A passenger association's claim that four commuters fell from a running local at the same spot in Kalwa over three days has brought the safety concerns in the Kalwa-Mumbra section back into focus. The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh has alleged that overcrowding and the closure of access to Kalwa Carshed-bound trains have turned the area into a danger zone. It has sought an investigation into the incidents and action within 15 days, warning of a protest if the issue is not addressed.

Central Railway, however, said the Carshed lines had been unauthorisedly used by commuters to board trains and that this practice had now been stopped. The railway said it had advised officials to check the matter, while noting that only one case of a commuter falling from a train had been reported a few days earlier.

Safety concerns at Kalwa-Mumbra

The association also alleged that commuters were experiencing jerks at the spot and demanded that the issue be investigated.

In its response, Central Railway said the RPF and GRP had been asked about the reported incidents. It also requested the Pravasi Sangh to bring such cases to its notice immediately so that appropriate action could be taken.

The railway further said that on some occasions, associations were involved in organising or participating in such events, a remark that adds another dimension to the dispute over unauthorised boarding.

Demand to revive Parsik station

The latest concerns have also revived the demand for Parsik Station as a suburban halt.

At the Suburban Railway Users' Consultative Committee (SRUCC) meeting held on July 24, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh representative Siddhesh Desai sought a feasibility study into reviving the historic railway point. The Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) asked the division to examine the proposal.

Desai had earlier raised the issue in a grievance filed in December 2025, arguing that the absence of a designated station between Kalwa and Mumbra was forcing commuters to depend on Carshed-bound trains or travel to Thane to board services passing Kalwa.

He said this was creating avoidable crowding at Thane, increasing travel time and exposing commuters to safety risks.

Heritage and commuter concerns

Desai also pointed to the historical significance of Parsik Point, which, according to GIPR records cited in his grievance, was the final stop of India's first trial train in November 1852.

He said reviving the station could preserve this heritage while addressing present-day commuter hardships. He also sought a safety and commuter-impact study, along with modernisation of Parsik Station as a suburban halt.

Railway measures and future plans

The demand comes amid concerns over overcrowding in the Kalwa-Mumbra section, where the distance between the two stations is among the longest in the Mumbai suburban network.

Desai said commuters standing near train doors remain exposed to risk during the journey and that allowing safe boarding of Carshed-bound trains at Kalwa or Parsik could reduce pressure on Thane.

Central Railway had earlier rejected the demand to allow general passengers to enter the Kalwa Carshed, citing safety and security restrictions applicable to railway carsheds, workshops and other operational premises.

In its response to the 2025 grievance, the railway said a pedestrian bridge was being constructed from Kalwa West to Kalwa station to prevent track crossing. Once opened, the safety wall would be fully closed to stop trespassing.

The railway also said it was considering increasing the number of 15-coach suburban trains, with platform-lengthening work under way at Kalwa and other stations.

It added that RPF personnel were carrying out regular patrolling, monitoring and crowd-management measures in the Kalwa-Mumbra and Thane areas, particularly during peak hours.

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Parsik revival proposal pending

The latest SRUCC discussion has put Parsik's revival back on the table, but the proposal remains at the feasibility-examination stage.

For now, the immediate concern is whether commuters can be prevented from taking unsafe boarding routes while a longer-term solution to overcrowding is considered.

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