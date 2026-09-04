Kalyan Police Seize ₹15.8 Lakh MD Drug, 2 Arrested In Ambivli Narcotics Crackdown | Representational Image

Kalyan: A special squad formed by Kalyan police to curb illegal activities and the sale and distribution of narcotic substances seized 79 grams of MD drug valued at ₹15.8 lakh during a patrol in Ambivli and arrested two persons, police said.

A case was registered at Khadakpada Police Station on Thursday in connection with the seizure.

According to police, the special squad constituted under the direction of Kalyan Zone-3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende was patrolling the area near the self-styled Shiv Temple on the Ambivli-Neptune Road when its personnel noticed two men standing by the roadside and talking.

Police intercept suspects

The two allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police team. The personnel chased and apprehended them, following which their movements raised further suspicion.

The squad informed Khadakpada Police Station and conducted a search of the two men.

Police identified the accused as Ghulam Mausam Khan, a resident of the area near the Ambivli railway crossing in Valmiki Nagar, and Umesh Rambaram Dhuria, a resident of Indira Nagar, Ambivli.

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Drug seizure and arrests

The search allegedly resulted in the recovery of 59 grams of MD powder from Khan, valued at ₹11.8 lakh, while 20 grams of MD valued at ₹4 lakh was allegedly recovered from Dhuria.

The police seized a total of 79 grams of the suspected narcotic substance along with mobile phones, cash and other material from the two accused.

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Investigation into supply network

Following the arrests, Khadakpada Police are questioning the accused to establish the source of the drugs and determine whether they were allegedly involved in supplying the substance to others.

Investigators are also attempting to trace the wider supply chain and identify other persons who may be connected to the suspected drug distribution network.

The seizure was made as part of intensified action against the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic substances in the Kalyan area, police said.

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