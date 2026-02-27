Parsi Community Protests 'Profane' ZYNG Calendar, Seeks Bombay Parsi Punchayet Accountability |

Mumbai: Members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community have launched a formal protest against what they describe as 'profane and political' content in an annual calendar published by ZYNG (Zoroastrian Youth for Next Generation). The group, originally established under the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), is facing a backlash for a publication that critics claim violates the community's core religious tenets.

BPP Distances Itself

Viraf Mehta, chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet—the apex Parsi-Zoroastrian trust in Mumbai—stated that the organisation currently has no involvement with the calendar. However, concerned community members argue that the BPP cannot simply distance itself from a group it nurtured for years.

Moral Responsibility Questioned

"Even if the BPP has disassociated itself from the group, it is the trust's moral duty to respond to such vulgarity," said Yezdi Hodiwala, a Bandra resident. "The BPP nurtured and nestled ZYNG under its wing; its calendar has thus far been promoted under the Punchayet's patronage."

Sacred Attire Controversy

A formal letter sent to the BPP board and the Zoroastrian high priests alleges that the depiction of young Parsi women in "skimpy, provocative clothing"—specifically the absence of the sacred sudreh-kushti (the sacred vest and thread)—is a "vile violation" of Zoroastrian traditions.

Signatories Express Outrage

The signatories expressed outrage that teenage girls were being showcased in a "sensuous and sordid manner," which they claim invites indecent attention. Tehmton Adenwalla, another signatory, clarified: "We are not anti-youth, and this may be how youth dress in private, but we do not like this being done in the name of a Zoroastrian group."

Political Motive Alleged

The protest also suggests a political motive behind the calendar’s release. Critics have labelled the "raunchy revival" a calculated publicity ploy intended to gain ground for the upcoming 2027 BPP elections.

Also Watch:

Funds Diversion Allegations

The letter argues that community funds are being diverted from "pious purposes" and "philanthropic priorities." Objectors have urged the BPP to instead focus resources on the safeguarding of sacred shrines, assistance for suffering senior citizens, medical needs of the marginalised, and academic support for underprivileged pupils.

ZYNG 2.0 Leadership Role

Pearl Tirandaz, a founder and mentor of the revamped "ZYNG 2.0," is currently involved in mentoring the team for the 9th World Zoroastrian Youth Congress, which Mumbai is scheduled to host in 2027. The organisation continues to operate as a hub for youth initiatives and competitions. Tirandaz did not respond to messages and calls for a comment.

Letter’s Stern Conclusion

The letter concludes with a stern demand: "The BPP must remain a bastion of beatitude and benefaction and not a backer of bawdiness and blasphemy."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/