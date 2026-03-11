Parnika Teckchandani Crowned Miss Navi Mumbai 2026 At Grand Finale Celebrating 15 Years

Parnika Teckchandani was crowned the winner, while Preeti Yadav and Rajshree Singh secured the first and second runner-up titles respectively. |

The grand finale of Miss Navi Mumbai 2026, marking 15 years of the city’s popular beauty and personality pageant, was held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre on March 7, bringing together contestants from across the region in a celebration of confidence, talent and empowerment. Parnika Teckchandani was crowned the winner, while Preeti Yadav and Rajshree Singh secured the first and second runner-up titles respectively.

Organised by U&I Entertainment, Contestants Mentored for Confidence

Organised by U&I Entertainment and led by Managing Director Harmeet Singh Gupta and Director Manmeet Singh Gupta, the milestone edition of the pageant showcased multiple rounds that evaluated the contestants on personality, talent, communication skills and stage presence. The participants were mentored by psychologist and soft skills trainer Inderpreet Kaur (Shelly), along with ramp walk mentor Simrithi Bathija, who guided them in confidence building and personality development.

The evening also recognised several contestants with subtitle awards celebrating their individuality and talent. Preeti Yadav won the title of Miss Best Smile, while Arshpreet Kaur Sura was named Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Eyes. Rashi Asthana secured both Miss Ramp Walk and Miss Congeniality titles. Prajakta Sarangi was awarded Miss Body Beautiful, Dishi Bagrecha won Miss Fresh Face, and Jisa Saji received the Miss Glowing Skin title. Other winners included Saniya Sonal (Miss Talent), Rajshree Singh (Miss Internet Popular), Rani Shinde (Miss Style Icon and Girl of the Show), and Ekta Vishwakarma (Best Hair).

Distinguished Jury Panel Selects the Winners

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury panel comprising Sanjiv Kumar, Director of SK Group; Ashok Mehra, owner of Shikara Group; Abhijeet Adurkar, General Manager of The Resort Hotel; Ronak Vij, Director of Ronak Advertising Pvt Ltd; actor and Miss Queen of India 2021 Riya Mekkatukulum; Yogita Rathore, Liva Miss Diva Runner-up 2024; Tamanna Bharat, Miss Navi Mumbai 2024 and Miss Asia Global 2024; and Dr. Shishir Shetty, Director of Oncology at Fortis Hospitals.

The event also featured a lively musical performance by the Sanyaas Band, with Manmeet Singh as the lead vocalist, adding an energetic highlight to the evening.

Organisers said that over the past 15 years, Miss Navi Mumbai has evolved into a prominent grooming and talent platform that encourages young women to showcase their confidence, individuality and aspirations on a professional stage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/