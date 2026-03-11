Navi Mumbai News: Over 4,000 Runners Participate In Sustainability-Focused Mindspace EcoRun 2.0 At Airoli

More than 4,000 runners participated in the second edition of the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0, a sustainability-themed marathon held at Mindspace Airoli East on Sunday, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, corporate teams and families for an eco-conscious running event. |

Navi Mumbai: More than 4,000 runners participated in the second edition of the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0, a sustainability-themed marathon held at Mindspace Airoli East on Sunday, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, corporate teams and families for an eco-conscious running event.

Daisy Shah, Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary Flag Off Races

Organised by Mindspace REIT in association with Mirchi, the event featured 5 km, 10 km and 21 km race categories and aimed to promote both fitness and environmental awareness. Actress Daisy Shah flagged off the 10 km race, while actors Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary flagged off the 5 km run.

Participants aged 18 years and above competed in the 21 km half marathon and 10 km categories, while the 5 km run was open to individuals aged eight years and above, making the event accessible to a wide range of participants. Winners in the 21 km category received prize money of Rs 20,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, while the top finishers in the 10 km race were awarded Rs 14,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively.

Eco-Friendly Kits With Plantable Bibs and Organic Jerseys

The event was designed around a sustainability theme, with organisers introducing eco-friendly race kits that included plantable bibs, organic jerseys, refillable hydration stations and biodegradable cutlery to minimise single-use waste during the event.

“The Mindspace EcoRun reflects our belief that workplaces can act as catalysts for positive change, not just for businesses but also for communities and the planet,” said Ramesh Nair. “Seeing over 4,000 runners come together at Mindspace Airoli East with a shared commitment to fitness and sustainability is truly inspiring.”

Waste to Be Upcycled Into Chairs for Schoolchildren

Organisers said the waste generated during the event will be recycled and upcycled into functional chairs that will be donated to schoolchildren supported by partner non-governmental organisations.

Mindspace EcoRun is the flagship sustainability-led marathon initiative of Mindspace Business Parks REIT and will also be hosted in other cities including Hyderabad. The initiative aims to promote community-driven fitness while encouraging environmentally responsible practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/