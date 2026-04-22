Parked Royal Enfield Bullet Catches Fire, Explodes With Loud Bang In Latur; No Injuries Reported | NextMinute News

Latur: A parked Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle suddenly caught fire and exploded with a loud bang in the Usmanpura area of Latur city, triggering momentary panic among local residents.

According to information shared by NextMinute News, the motorcycle was stationed on the roadside when it abruptly went up in flames. Within moments, the fire intensified and was followed by a powerful explosion, startling people in the vicinity. The sudden blast created a sense of alarm, prompting several residents and passersby to rush towards the spot to assess the situation.

Latur, Maharashtra - A Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle parked on the roadside in the Usmanpura area of Latur city suddenly caught fire and exploded with a loud bang, creating a momentary panic among local residents. According to preliminary information, the motorcycle was… pic.twitter.com/A0tGcYHXXf — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 22, 2026

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle appeared normal before the incident, with no visible signs of malfunction or smoke. However, the situation escalated rapidly, leaving little time for anyone nearby to react. The loud explosion echoed through the area, drawing a crowd of concerned onlookers.

No injuries or casualties were reported. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire and subsequent explosion, though initial indications suggest a possible mechanical or fuel-related issue.

Woman Ends Life With Children

A 25-year-old woman, along with two minor children, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a village well over a family dispute, police inspector Dr Vishal Shahane said.

The incident occurred at Kharosa village in Ausa tehsil of Latur District on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Amardeep Bhure (25). Her two children, Shivani (5) and Shivansh (3), also lost their lives in the incident.

The victim took extreme steps in a well-located area adjacent to their residence. A dispute with her husband may have led the woman to take the extreme step.

Upon receiving information, Killari police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The deceased jumped into a well at midnight. The dead body of a woman was seen by villagers on Monday morning, floating on the water.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village, with locals expressing deep sorrow over the loss. Last rites were performed on their bodies in the evening at the village. Further investigation is underway, the police inspector said.

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