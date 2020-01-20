Pariksha pe Charcha: Students learn ways to deal with exam stress

Mumbai: Over 2,200 school students from different parts of India, out of which 104 students were from various districts of Maharashtra, attended the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event of the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. On the other hand, some parents did not allow their children to attend this event criticising it as a distraction and a waste of time during the examination period.

Students revealed they had to apply online in order to get selected by filling an application form and had to write an essay of 1,500 words on any one of the five general topics given. Yash Rathod, a Class 10 student of Rustomjee International School, Dahisar (west), said, “I found out that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had tweeted about this contest with an online link in December. When I clicked on the link, I had to fill out an application form and write an essay. Following which, I received a message to join a WhatsApp group and was informed about the event.”

Students claimed they learnt new ways to deal with stress during examinations, coping up with failure, time management and balancing academics and extracurricular activities. Rathod added, “I learned how to not stress and appear for examinations without any fear.” While, Manas Nair, a Class 10 student of RN Podar School, Santacruz (west), said, “We got a chance to understand different topics like how to stay motivated and overcome failures. We also mastered various tactics to maintain a balance between academics and extracurricular activities.”

Teachers stated travel costs of students from Mumbai to New Delhi via Indian Railways and accommodation at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, was sponsored by the Central government. Varsha Desai, Principal of Kaivalya Vidya Niketan, Lonavla, said, “Our student Neha Patil was selected for the event. Selected students had an escort teacher who accompanied them. Neha will return and share her experience with her fellow classmates after her preliminary examinations are over.”

Shweta Bante, a parent, said, “My daughter did not attend the event as her examinations are going on.” While another parent added, “This event was a major distraction and a sheer waste of time as students are preparing for their board examinations. Also, students at New Delhi might have gone through a great deal of practice and dress run on how to behave and talk to the PM. It was an unnecessary event especially with examinations around the corner.”