Pariksha Pe Charcha: 455 students take part in MBMC’s drawing competition

In an attempt to encourage their creative expression and at the same time help them manage stress and instil a sense of self-confidence ahead of the board examinations, the education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted painting competitions for students on Wednesday.

The competition is part of “Pariksha pe Charcha” an annual nationwide event mooted by the prime minister- Narendra Modi aimed at destressing the students appearing for the crucial examinations. As many as 455 students from class X and class XII studying in various municipal-operated schools and private institutions participated in the sixth edition of the event which was held at two centres in the twin city on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole and education officer Sonali Matekar visited both centres and interacted with the participants. The themes included- India’s G-20 presidency and readahead to become a global leader, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Surgical Strike, Various schemes under the PM Jan Seva initiative, Swachh Bharat Mission, Self-Reliant India, International Yoga Day grabbing global attention, Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child and freedom from smoky chulhas (earthen ovens) with free LPG connections under the PM’s Ujjwala scheme.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)