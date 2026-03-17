Parents Of LGBTQIA+ Individuals Urge Govt To Reconsider Transgender Bill, Cite Threat To Self-Identity Rights

A collective of parents of LGBTQIA+ individuals has issued an appeal to the Union Government, urging reconsideration of the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. |

Mumbai: A collective of parents of LGBTQIA+ individuals has issued an appeal to the Union Government, urging reconsideration of the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents Leads Appeal

The appeal, addressed to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, has been released by Sweekar – The Rainbow Parents, a nationwide support group formed by the parents of LGBTQIA+ individuals. The organisation aims to guide, handhold, and support other parents on their journey to fully accept (sweekar) their child.

In their open letter, the parents expressed deep concern that the proposed amendments could undermine the principles established by the landmark NALSA judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of India. The 2014 ruling had recognised the right to self-identification of gender as a fundamental right, positioning India as a global leader in progressive gender jurisprudence.

Medical Board Review Called "Deeply Distressing"

However, the parents argue that the 2026 amendment risks reversing these gains by introducing a mandatory medical board review process. According to the appeal, such provisions would compel transgender individuals to medically “prove” their identity, replacing self-determination with bureaucratic and clinical scrutiny. The group described this as “deeply distressing” and contrary to the lived realities of their children.

The parents questioned why their children should be required to undergo medical procedures or external validation to secure legal recognition. It also raises concerns about socio-economic inequality, noting that marginalised individuals may be disproportionately affected if medical certification becomes a prerequisite.

Section 18(g) Could Criminalise Support Systems

Further apprehension has been expressed regarding provisions such as Section 18(g), which the parents claim could potentially criminalise or harass support systems, including chosen families and non-governmental organisations. They warned that weakening these networks could leave vulnerable individuals without essential protection.

Calling for a more inclusive legislative process, the group has urged the government to refer the Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment. They have emphasised the need for consultation with legal experts, medical professionals, and members of the transgender community.

Describing their children as “courageous citizens,” the parents have appealed to lawmakers to preserve the dignity and rights secured over years of struggle, and to approach the issue with empathy and understanding.

Parents of transgender children have said that the Bill has been drafted without adequate consultation with the queer community. Meghna Kulkarni, a parent of two children in their twenties who identify as transgender, expressed concern over the proposed legislation.



“If you consider the privilege that class affords in Mumbai, my children may not be compelled to come out. However, our concern is that the NALSA judgement made people feel secure. It was highly inclusive, and everyone felt confident about their place in society. Instead of safeguarding these rights, the Bill appears to be attempting to erase the community,” said Kulkarni, who is a member of Sweekar.

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