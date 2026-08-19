Parbhani Secures ₹1,622 Crore Industrial Investment, MoUs Signed With 162 Entrepreneurs To Create 15,617 Jobs | AI

Mumbai: The government is prioritizing the creation of a conducive environment for industrial growth in Parbhani district under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. More than Rs 1,622 crore in investment is set to come into the district through various industries.

Foundation Stone For Industries To Be Laid By Dussehra

Today, through the Parbhani Investment Conference, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with 162 entrepreneurs, which will provide employment to 15,617 locals. The foundation stone laying ceremony for these industries will take place by this Dussehra. Public Health and Family Welfare, Water Supply and Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, Public Works (Public Undertakings) Minister of State and Guardian Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar stated that this investment will also boost local entrepreneurs.

She was speaking at the 'Invest in Parbhani' Conference organized by the District Industries Center. On this occasion, Member of Parliament Ramrao Vadkute, District Collector Sanjay Singh Chavan, Assistant Commissioner Sunil Modak, Assistant Commissioner Amol Bale, Assistant Industries Officer Prabhakar Vatane, Bhavana Bordikar, entrepreneur Nilesh Tribhuvan Dhiren Gilani Bipin Ingole Sushma Mordhania Balasaheb Gite Santosh Eklare and other entrepreneurs were present.

Government Aims To Build Developed And Progressive Parbhani

The Guardian Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both the country and state are on a path to progress. She stated that Parbhani district must actively participate in this progress and play a significant role. She mentioned that efforts will be made to create a developed and progressive Parbhani under their leadership. She emphasized that they want to shape Parbhani as they envision it and urged everyone present to make collective efforts to lead in every sector.

MSME Support And Single Window System To Help Entrepreneurs

Efforts are being made by the administration to ensure local entrepreneurs can benefit from various government schemes. Through Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), significant investment is being brought into the district under the Mukhyamantri Udyog Nirman Yojana about 80 thousand registrations have been done so far. Entrepreneurs are being guided regarding necessary documents for investment finance supply grants eligibility etc., with an emphasis on simplifying various MoU processes through a single-window system.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his greetings to the Parbhani Investment Conference. Guardian Minister Sakore-Bordikar stated that the district's available resources, along with training unskilled manpower to develop skills locally and leveraging opportunities for industries, will attract more investment.

Skill Development To Create New Processing Industries

Speaking at the conference, the Guardian Minister said that keeping in mind the future energy needs, there is a geographically suitable environment here for eco-friendly energy generation. Maharashtra is leading in solar power generation in the country, and Parbhani's contribution will also be essential. Additionally, it was noted that oilseed production is being undertaken on a large scale in Parbhani district, and by processing this locally, employment will be generated. We will train unskilled manpower in Parbhani. From this skilled manpower creation, new processing industries are to be established here. Therefore, naturally, it is necessary to enhance product value and capture global markets through this effort, as stated by the Guardian Minister on this occasion.

A significant investment will be made to establish a Centre for Innovation (CIIC), which stands for Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIICIT), in Parbhani. Furthermore, Guardian Minister Mrs. Sakore-Bordikar assured the attending entrepreneurs of constructing a new Planning Bhavan along with a new Udyog Bhavan (Industry Building) in Parbhani. Consequently, all permissions required for establishing industries here will be provided through a single window system to implement the Ease of Doing Business policy. She also mentioned that frequent review meetings would be held from this Udyog Bhavan to promote industrial establishment efforts during this time.

Resolution to establish Integrated CBG Cluster and Waste-to-Wealth Industries in Parbhani

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A demand has been made before Chief Minister Mahoday to establish Maharashtra's first Integrated CBG Cluster in Parbhani. This project will give new direction to Parbhani's industrial development and also increase employment opportunities.

The objective is to generate additional income and employment opportunities for farmers through CBG (Compressed Biogas) and organic fertilizer production from agricultural residue (Pressmud), Napier Grass, cow dung (Gobar), and biological waste (Jaivik Kachra).

Along with CBG, emphasis will be placed on promoting various Waste-to-Wealth based industries in Parbhani by converting waste into energy, employment, and wealth (Kachra se Dhan).

This initiative aims to bring together farmers , Farmer Producer Organizations , entrepreneurs, investors, and the government together to make Parbhani a leading center for Green Energy and Waste-to-Wealth Industries, as stated by the Guardian Minister on this occasion.

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