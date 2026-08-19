Maharashtra Government Grants Rural Road Status To Nine Roads In Satara’s Khatav Taluka | X @Jaykumar_Gore

The Maharashtra government has approved the inclusion of nine previously unclassified roads in Khatav taluka of Satara district as rural roads under the Road Development Plan 2001-21, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore said on Tuesday.

The decision will give rural road status to around 24 km of roads in the taluka, paving the way for their planned development and improving connectivity in the region.

Government Resolution Lists Nine Roads For Inclusion

According to the government resolution issued by the Rural Development Department on August 17, the roads include the Jaigaon Khind-Khabalwadi connecting road (2 km), Aundh Group No. 45/1 garbage depot to Ganesh Khind (Varud Road) (2.70 km), Moolpeeth foothills to Ganeshwadi temple road (5 km), Kharshinge Road-Taki Well-Canal-Jagtap Vasti road (5 km), Khabalwadi connecting road to Satara Road up to Nandos­hi bridge (4 km), Ingale Khori-Phaltan Road to Jaigaon Dongar Road (2 km), Trimali bus stand to Waghjai Devi Temple Road (1 km), the road connecting a Scheduled Caste settlement to the crematorium at Kalambi (1.425 km), and the Kotij Vasti-Yetgaon Vasti Suryavanshi Road in Mhasurne (1.390 km).

Proposal Submitted Following Satara Zilla Parishad Demand

Gore said the proposal to include the roads in the development plan was submitted by the chief engineer of the Public Works Department's Pune regional division, following a demand from the Satara Zilla Parishad.

The upgraded status is expected to improve connectivity between villages and provide an administrative framework for planned funding and development works on these roads, Gore said.

With the addition of these roads, the total length of rural roads under the Road Development Plan 2001-21 in Satara district will increase from 6,647.23 km to 6,671.545 km, an increase of 24.315 km.

Officials have certified that no land acquisition is required for the roads and that none of them pass through forest land. The certifications were issued by the Executive Engineer (Works), Satara Zilla Parishad, the Superintending Engineer, Public Works Circle, Satara, and the Chief Engineer, Public Works Regional Division, Pune.

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