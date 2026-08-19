Maharashtra Universities Asked To Ensure Quality Education, Healthcare Facilities And Student-Friendly Campuses

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday directed vice-chancellors of state public universities to ensure quality educational and healthcare facilities for students and create a student-friendly environment on campuses.

Meeting Discusses Student Needs And Campus Facilities

Patil chaired an online meeting of vice-chancellors of all public universities in the state at Mantralaya. The meeting discussed basic and educational facilities for students, problems faced by them, their suggestions and expectations, and their academic requirements.

Patil said universities must prioritise providing quality educational facilities and should not merely listen to students’ grievances but take prompt and concrete action to resolve them. He also called for greater sensitivity towards students’ healthcare needs and directed universities to ensure access to necessary medical facilities while strengthening academic infrastructure.

Focus On Healthcare Support And Academic Infrastructure

The minister directed vice-chancellors to regularly interact with students and understand their problems, concerns and suggestions. Universities were also asked to take appropriate measures based on this feedback and submit detailed reports on the action taken on issues raised during such interactions.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department B. Venugopal Reddy, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Devlankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Deputy Secretary Ashok Mande, Director of the Maharashtra State Directorate of Art Dr Kishor Ingle, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni and former vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, who heads the committee for implementation of the National Education Policy, attended the meeting. Vice-chancellors of all public universities in the state also participated online.

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