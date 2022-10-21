Paras Porwal: A man with large heart and humility | Twitter/Mangilal_bisnoi

Mumbai: The news of Paras Porwal ending his life has left his social circle in a state of shock. Those who knew him to remember Porwal as a man brimming with positive energy. Sandeep Thombre, a staffer at the builder's firm Om Shanti Universal, said, “It's still unbelievable. It's not possible that someone as positive and large-hearted as him could take such a step,” he said.

Mr Thombre was also not able to come to terms with the devastating news as he remembers Porwal despising the thought of suicide. “In fact, he would have adverse comments if such a thing was done by someone else. He would say that one should never do such a thing. He would also give donations readily,” he added.

Porwal owned a triplex (21st, 22nd and 23rd floors) in the Shanti Kamal, which was also built by him. “He was living with his mother, wife, son, and daughter-in-law. His family and wife are very disturbed. I don't think he was in any financial trouble,” said a family friend who didn't wish to be quoted.

The building watchmen recalled that though Porwal kept to himself but never failed to wave at them whenever he came or left the building.

Bhavesh Jain, who resides on the 14th floor, said, “He was down to earth and would always talk. He would even attend building programs. Why else would so many people come to pay their last respects.”

Over 100 people, including sitting and former MLAs, attended the funeral procession. Legislator Bala Nandgaonkar said, “His death is surprising. He was a very nice man. Just five days ago, he was at my house. He met my wife and even had breakfast with us. He was not someone who could have any enmity with anyone.

He was a dildaar aadmi (large-hearted man),” he remarked. Ajay Choudhury and Kalidas Kolambkar were other elected representatives who had come to pay their last respects.