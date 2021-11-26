Param Bir Singh quizzed by own officers, non-bailable warrant cancelled

Thane: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday morning appeared before the Thane Nagar police in an extortion case registered in July against him, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, gangster Ravi Pujari and 25 others.

On Thursday, Singh had appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai. The questioning started at 10.30 and went on till 7 pm in the presence of DCP, Zone 1, Avinash Ambure, and members of the SIT team.

On October 26, 2021, R J Tambe, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane court, had issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh. On Friday, Singh also visited the Thane court along with his team of lawyers for an hour in the afternoon before returning to Thane nagar police station.

Advocate RB. Mokhashi, who is representing Singh, informed the court that Singh couldn't be present in the court owing to health problems and other issues. "After we appeared in the court, the NBW was cancelled. We informed the court that we intend to cooperate in the investigation in the near future,'' added Mokhashi.

The warrant had stated that Singh stands charged with offence committed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Singh, having been a former commissioner of police in Thane city, most of the officials present during the investigation were known to him and had worked under his supervision. Sources claim many senior officials and police inspectors were given posting during his time.

