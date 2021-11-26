FPJ Legal: Chandiwal Commission orders ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh to appear before it on November 29

State-appointed Chandiwal Commission has summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it on November 29 in connection with corruption allegations levelled by him against Anil Deshmukh.

The Commission has been constituted to probe corruption allegations levelled by the former top cop against Anil Deshmukh. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

On Thursday, the commission while cross-examining suspended cop Sachin Waze, enquired the whereabouts of Singh from his lawyer. “Where is he?” Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal asked.

The lawyer responded that he will take instructions from his seniors on this.

At this, Justice Chandiwal then asked the lawyer to ensure he is present before the commission or the police will be directed to execute a bailable warrant against him.

“Apprise him that the bailable warrant is still in force. Please ensure his presence before the commission or else police will be directed to execute the bailable warrant against him for his appearance,” Justice Chandiwal said.

Meanwhile, the commission cross examined Sachin Waze and the same would continue.

