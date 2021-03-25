Param Bir Singh files PIL in Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into 'corrupt malpractices' of Anil Deshmukh

Singh said in his PIL that a CBI probe was warranted in such acts. He further said his transfer was “arbitrary” and “illegal” without completion of minimum fixed tenure. He said he reserved the right to challenge his transfer in appropriate proceedings.

Further, he said that if urgent steps were not taken, the CCTV footage at the residence of Deshmukh may be destroyed. He sought that directions be issued to any independent agency to take immediate custody of the entire CCTV footage of Deshmukh's residence.

As an interim relief, Singh sought that the HC issue urgent directions to the state government to produce the complete file containing the report of Rashmi Shukla, as Commissioner (Intelligence), and also the connected file of the home department with comments and communications. Shukla had, purportedly in August last year, brought to the notice of the DGP, who had informed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), about malpractices in postings by Deshmukh. He claimed she was shunted out, instead of action being taken on her report.

He also sought that the HC issue a direction or order to ensure that transfer of posting of police officials were neither done on consideration of any pecuniary benefits to any politician nor in contravention of the SC guidelines on the same.