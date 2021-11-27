Param Bir Singh extortion case: Thane Police Commissioner writes letter to Maharashtra DGP, wants one of two special prosecutors removed

Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh has recently written a letter to Maharashtra DGP requesting the cancellation of the appointment of one of the two public prosecutor appointments in the extortion case registered against Param Bir Singh and others.

The letter was written after a controversial allegation made by Special PP Pradeep Gharat after which questions were raised over the behaviour of the investigation officer of the case for not sharing case details.

The letter was written on October 11 to the Maharashtra DGP states and advocate Shekhar Jagtap was appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case on August 9, 2021. The home department of the state government had made the appointment.

However, "we have come to know that the state's law and judiciary department has appointed advocate Pradeep Gharat as the special public prosecutor in the same case on September 30, 2021," states the letter.

The letter further states that the investigation in the case is in the last stage. Also, the filing of the charge sheet was on the last stage at that time. However, at this stage, it's yet unclear why the public prosecutor was changed!

Singh further explains in the letter that keeping two PP in the case may affect the investigation. Therefore, he requested to cancel the appointment of Pradeep Gharat, PP in the case.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021