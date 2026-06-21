Panvel's Wadale Lake Gets Eco-Friendly Makeover As Biological Control Project Shows Promising Results Against Invasive Weed |

A pioneering biological control project aimed at eradicating the invasive aquatic weed Salvinia molesta from Wadale Lake in Panvel is showing promising results, offering a sustainable solution to a long-standing environmental challenge.

Collaborative Initiative

The initiative, jointly implemented by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the ICAR-Directorate of Weed Research, Jabalpur, has begun restoring the ecological health of the city’s iconic lake through natural means rather than chemical intervention.

Spread over approximately 22 acres, Wadale Lake had witnessed extensive growth of Salvinia molesta, a highly invasive floating fern that covered nearly 4.5 hectares of the water body. The dense weed blanket reduced oxygen levels in the water, adversely affecting fish and other aquatic organisms while disrupting the lake’s natural ecosystem.

Biological Control Programme

To tackle the problem, PMC launched a biological control project worth Rs 11.80 lakh, scheduled to run from April 2026 to October 2027. Under the programme, more than one lakh Cyrtobagous salviniae weevils—a natural enemy of the invasive weed—have been released into the lake. The insects feed exclusively on Salvinia molesta, gradually destroying the weed without harming fish, water quality or other aquatic life.

Officials said the eco-friendly approach is proving effective in reducing weed density while maintaining environmental balance. Unlike chemical methods, the biological solution does not pose risks to biodiversity and helps preserve the lake’s natural habitat.

Water Quality Improvement Measures

As part of the restoration efforts, the civic body has also focused on improving water quality by sealing drains and channels carrying sewage into the lake. This has enhanced water circulation and contributed to a healthier aquatic ecosystem.

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Environmental experts monitoring the project have observed positive changes in the lake’s condition. Improved water quality and reduced weed cover are creating a more favourable habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife that depend on the wetland ecosystem.

“Wadale Lake is the pride of Panvel. The ‘green solution’ adopted for conserving its natural habitat is proving successful. We expect complete eradication of the invasive weed, which will help preserve the beauty and ecological balance of the lake,” said Mangesh Chitale, Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The project is being viewed as a model for urban water-body restoration, demonstrating how scientific and nature-based interventions can effectively tackle invasive species while protecting biodiversity. Civic officials are hopeful that the complete removal of the harmful weed will further enhance the lake’s environmental and aesthetic value in the coming months.

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