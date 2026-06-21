Former Deputy Mayor Gaikwad Announces Massive Protest March To Panvel Municipal Corporation On June 30 Over Civic Failures | AI

Alleging persistent failures in the provision of basic civic amenities and opposing a proposed dumping ground in a residential area, former deputy mayor and Bahujan movement leader has announced a massive protest march to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on June 30.

Press Conference & Scathing Attack

Addressing a press conference in Panvel on Sunday, Gaikwad launched a scathing attack on the civic administration and power utility authorities, accusing them of neglecting citizens' concerns over water supply, electricity outages and environmental issues.

"People are being denied basic necessities such as water and electricity. The confusion and inefficiency in the functioning of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) continue to grow. On top of that, the municipal corporation is now planning to establish a dumping ground in the residential area of Roadpali. Citizens will no longer remain silent against this injustice," Gaikwad said.

Expected Participation & Unresolved Issues

The former deputy mayor said thousands of residents are expected to participate in the march to highlight a range of unresolved civic problems affecting Panvel and adjoining areas.

According to Gaikwad, irregular water supply, frequent power-related complaints and inadequate civic planning have caused widespread dissatisfaction among residents. He alleged that despite repeated representations, authorities have failed to address these concerns effectively.

Proposed Dumping Ground Controversy

A key issue likely to dominate the protest is the proposed dumping ground in Roadpali village. Gaikwad claimed that the civic body's plan to develop a waste disposal site near a residential locality has triggered strong opposition from local residents.

He argued that establishing a dumping ground in close proximity to housing complexes could pose environmental and public health risks and urged the administration to reconsider the proposal.

Gaikwad appealed to citizens from Panvel and Roadpali, as well as social activists and women's groups, to participate in large numbers on june 30.

"The movement is not limited to a single issue. It is about ensuring that citizens receive their basic rights and that decisions affecting local communities are taken transparently and in the public interest," he said.

The protest is expected to draw attention to growing public dissatisfaction over civic services in Panvel and increase pressure on the municipal administration to address pending demands related to infrastructure, utilities and environmental concerns.

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