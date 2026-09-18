Panvel’s Two Dialysis Centres Remain Incomplete For Nearly A Year, PMC Promises Operation Within Three Months | AI

Two dialysis centres being developed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide affordable treatment to patients have reportedly remained incomplete for nearly a year, with the civic administration now promising to complete and operationalise both facilities within the next three months.

New Panvel centre work progresses after delayed start

The New Panvel (East) centre is being developed on the first and second floors of the civic health centre building in Sector 7. The project received administraitive approval on June 26 last year, but the work order was issued only in November, around five months later.

The Kharghar centre is planned at plot no. 17 in Sector 36. The PMC has initiated an expression-of-interest process for operating the facility, but the construction work is yet to be completed.

Kharghar centre reaches 75% completion

According to PMC additional commissioner Ganesh Shete, 75% of the work at the Kharghar centre has been completed. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.85 crore.

At the New Panvel centre, around 60% of the work has been completed. The estimated cost was Rs 1.70 crore, while the tender amount was Rs 1.37 crore. Following a revised tender, the amount was reduced to Rs 1.03 crore, resulting in a saving of nearly Rs 25 lakh, officials said.

Medical oxygen systems pending at both centres

The PMC is also required to install medical oxygen pipeline systems at both centres. The estimated cost for supplying, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining the medical gas pipeline is Rs 1.58 crore for Kharghar and Rs 1.60 crore for New Panvel. The tendering process for this work is currently under way.

“Both dialysis centres are in the final stage of work. We intend to complete the work and make both centres operational within the next three months,” Shete said.

Each centre will have 25 dialysis beds.

The matter was discussed with the PMC commissioner last week and sought early completion of the facilities. “The centres are in the final stage and I have instructed the administration to start them at the earliest. The civic administration has said that administrative procedures took considerable time,” said a corporator.

Panvel mayor Nitin Patil said he would inspect the projects after Ganeshotsav and direct officials to expedite the work. “There is a need for a dialysis centre for Panvel residents. I will inspect the projects after Ganeshotsav and issue instructions to complete the work at the earliest,” he said.

Opposition leader Arvind Mhatre criticised the delay, saying patients were being forced to travel from one facility to another for dialysis despite the PMC having issued work orders. He said the issue had been raised before the civic body and questioned the delay in implementing projects approved by the administration.

With both facilities expected to provide 25 beds each, residents have urged the PMC to expedite the remaining work and make the centres functional at the earliest.

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