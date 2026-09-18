Ganesh And Vishwakarma Puja Celebrations Bring Devotees Together Through Bhajans, Mahaprasad And Cultural Events In Kalyan |

Kalyan: Ganesh and Vishwakarma pujas were observed with religious and cultural programmes in Kalyan and Ambivli, with devotees participating in bhajan sandhyas, musical performances and community feasts.

Ambivli temple hosts bhajan sandhya and bhandara

At the Jai Santoshi Mata Temple in Ambivli, a bhajan sandhya and bhandara were organised on Thursday to mark Ganesh and Vishwakarma Puja. The temple has been observing Ganeshotsav and public Vishwakarma Puja for the past 15 years.

The celebrations were organised under the guidance of Manoj Singh, organiser of the Santoshi Mata Yuva Bhajan Mandal. Members of the bhajan mandal, women's group and youth group participated in the religious activities and arrangements.

Hundreds attend prayers and mahaprasad

Hundreds of devotees from Ambivli, Atali and Vadavli visited the temple to offer prayers and participate in the celebrations. A bhandara was also organised, with devotees partaking in mahaprasad.

Among those present were Khedpadada Police Station Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Khedkar, Sandeep Singh, BJP leader Nagendra Sharma, former MLA Prakash Bhoir, Mohit Gupta, Navnath Patil, Shashikant Patil, Bhalchandra Patil, Vijay Parihar, Dinesh Gupta, Bhushan Singh, Manish Tomar, Kailash Patil, Brijesh Pandey, Vinod Patil, Dinesh Vasant Patil, Hafiz Qureshi, Ramesh Vayal and Munna Yadav, along with other dignitaries and devotees.

Kalyan hosts annual Vishwakarma Mahapuja

Meanwhile, the Shri Vishwakarma Samaj Seva Sanstha organised its annual public Vishwakarma Mahapuja at Rambaug in Kalyan.

The programme featured a musical narration of the Shri Vishwakarma Mahapuran by renowned storyteller Pandit Sudhishji Maharaj. The puja was performed according to traditional rituals and Vedic mantras, followed by cultural programmes, music and a bhajan sandhya.

Community members contribute to celebrations

Speaking about the event, organisation president Ravindra Sharma said the puja was followed by mahaprasad for devotees. Vice-president Shyamsundar Vishwakarma, secretary Rampratap Vishwakarma, treasurer Rajesh Sharma, joint secretary Manoj Sharma and Mahesh Gupta were among those who contributed to the arrangements.

Several prominent members of the city also attended the programme.

Senior adviser Suryakant Vishwakarma said the organisation has prepared a roadmap for constructing a community building in Kalyan and that efforts were underway to take the proposal forward.

The programme was conducted by Professor Ashok Kumar. Balbhadra Vishwakarma, Damodar Vishwakarma, Rajkumar Mallah, Ram Asare Vishwakarma, Jaiprakash Vishwakarma and other members contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

The two programmes brought together devotees and community members for religious observances, devotional music and community activities in Kalyan and Ambivli.

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