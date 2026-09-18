PAC To Question Railways Over CAG-Flagged Water Contamination, Sanitation Gaps And Passenger Facility Deficiencies In Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet officials of the Railway Ministry, Central Railway and Western Railway in Mumbai on September 23 to examine serious gaps in passenger amenities and sanitation at railway stations. The meeting comes after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit flagged deficiencies including E-coli in water samples from drinking-water outlets and coolers at some Central Railway stations in the Mumbai region.

Railway officials asked to submit written replies

The informal discussion by the PAC for 2026-27 will be held from 11.30 am and will be based on C&AG Report No. 31 of 2026. The Railway Ministry, Central Railway and Western Railway have been asked to submit written replies to the points raised by the committee.

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Among the issues likely to come under scrutiny is the quality of drinking water available to passengers. The CAG audit found instances of total coliform bacteria, including E-coli, in water samples, besides deficiencies in testing for residual chlorine and bacteriological and chemical parameters. The PAC has sought details on how frequently drinking water is tested, who certifies it as safe and what action is taken when samples fail prescribed standards.

The committee is also expected to question Railways over the larger issue of basic passenger amenities. Of the 512 stations inspected by Audit, 458 were found deficient in one or more Minimum Essential Amenities prescribed by the Railway Board. The PAC has sought reasons for the deficiencies, corrective action taken after the audit and details of responsibility fixed for the lapses.

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