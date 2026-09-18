Andheri Ganpati Mandal Uses Live Theatre During Ganeshotsav To Spark Gen Z Debate On Protests, Democracy And Responsibility |

Mumbai: With the younger generation increasingly using public platforms to voice its concerns over contemporary issues, a Ganpati mandal in Andheri has turned to live theatre to spark a conversation on protests, civic participation and nation-building.

Drama explores youth voices and democratic participation

The Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in JB Nagar, Andheri East, is presenting a live drama during its 10-day Ganpati celebrations in its 51st year. The skit explores a question particularly relevant to young Indians: whether people can raise their voices against what they believe is wrong while also taking responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

The drama follows three generations of a family and portrays protest as an important component of a healthy democracy. At the same time, it stresses the need for awareness, responsibility and respect for fellow citizens and the country.

Mandal encourages Gen Z to use voice responsibly

The mandal said the initiative is aimed at encouraging Gen Z to use its voice consistently and constructively. Its members said young people, who constitute a significant section of India's population, are increasingly vocal about wanting a role in shaping the country's future.

“Our Ganpati celebrations have always been about more than tradition. They are also an opportunity to bring people together and address issues that matter to society. Gen Z is the future of the nation and has a powerful voice. We want to encourage young people to use that voice responsibly, constructively and with a sense of responsibility towards the country,” a mandal spokesperson said.

The mandal has previously used festival skits to address social issues. Themes in earlier years have included mental health awareness, family bonding, political party-hopping, the deterioration of city infrastructure, support for transgender communities and the importance of verifying fake news.

This year's celebrations also have an environmental focus. The mandal's Ganesh idol is being presented in the ‘Vinayaki’ roop, the feminine form of Lord Ganesha, and has been crafted using tissue paper, alum and natural gum. The organisers have also adopted an artificial pond for visarjan to reduce marine pollution.

Dinesh Chindarkar, one of the organisers, said, “With these efforts, we hope to encourage greater awareness and responsibility towards protecting our environment.”

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