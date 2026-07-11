Panvel–JNPT Road Accident: Two Siblings Killed After Trailer Rams Motorcycle, Driver Arrested | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Two siblings lost their lives after a speeding trailer allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on the Panvel–JNPT road on Friday morning. The Panvel City Police have arrested the trailer driver and booked him for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

The deceased were identified as Prashu Bhardwaj Singh (18) and his sister, Vanshika Bhardwaj Singh (20), residents of Dephonix Tower in the Indiabulls township at Panvel. Police said Prashu was riding the motorcycle while Vanshika was travelling as the pillion rider when the accident occurred.

Trailer Allegedly Crashes Into Motorcycle Due To Overspeeding

According to police, the mishap took place at around 11.54 am on July 10 on the Panvel-bound carriageway leading towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Raigad district. The trailer, allegedly being driven at excessive speed and in a reckless manner, crashed into the siblings' motorcycle, leaving both with fatal injuries. They died due to the severe impact of the collision.

Driver Taken Into Custody After Fatal Collision

The accused driver, identified as Rajiv Kumar Vijayshankar, a native of Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was driving the trailer bearing registration number GJ 36 V 2609. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

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A case has been registered at Panvel City Police Station as Crime No. 457/2026 under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, based on a complaint filed by police constable Rupesh Bhau Patil.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the trailer was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in the fatal collision. The driver has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the accident," a Panvel City Police officer said.

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