Panvel: Workshop on Ease of Doing Business conducted by District Industry Centre | Department of Industries

A one-day workshop on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) was conducted at Panvel by the District Industry Centre. At the workshop, the officials guided entrepreneurs and also informed them about the schemes undertaken by government to promote the industries.

General Manager GS Haraliya while guiding the attendees said that there are more than two hundred big industries in the district and more than twelve thousand micro, small and medium production industries are working in eight to nine Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and three cooperative industrial estates.

Raigad district is a big district belt in Maharashtra and there is a huge scope for industrial investment in the district. Also, loans have been provided to more than two hundred new entrepreneurs till date under the Chief Minister's Employment Creation Program.

Sarim Khan, Consultant of Business Facilitation Chamber gave information about various reforms being done at the information technology level and regulatory level and imparted information about the new reforms of the government.

Amsha Shetty gave a detailed presentation about the various facilities being implemented under the ministerial chamber. Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Labour Department, Maharashtra Industrial Safety Department, who were present for this workshop, gave information to the entrepreneurs present about business facilitation. Also, the questions asked by the entrepreneurs were resolved by the general manager, district industries centre, EODB and MAITRI team.

On this occasion, Panvel Cooperative Industrial Estate Panvel Vijaykumar Lokhande, EODB Sarim Khan, MAITRI Amsha Shetty, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board VV Killedar, Assistant Commissioner Labour, Sameer Chavan, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation were present.

