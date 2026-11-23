Aishwarya Sridhar receives international recognition for her contribution to wildlife filmmaking and conservation storytelling | File Photo

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: Panvel-based wildlife photographer and filmmaker Aishwarya Sridhar has won the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award at The Buzzies 2026, presented by the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers (WCSFP) in Tallinn, Estonia, on November 11.

A National Geographic Explorer and Canon EOS Maestro, she is the youngest Indian woman to receive international recognition, marking a significant achievement for Indian wildlife filmmaking.

The award recognises emerging producers who demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and promise in science, natural history and factual storytelling. It was presented to Sridhar by Walter Köhler of Austrian production house Terra Mater Studios, with which she recently collaborated on a co-production.

Wildlife Films Highlight Conservation Challenges

Sridhar, who is also a director and cinematographer, uses wildlife documentaries to highlight conservation challenges and promote coexistence between humans and animals.

Her National Geographic Society-funded documentary The Fading Star investigates the illegal international trade in Indian star tortoises, one of the world's most heavily trafficked tortoise species. Another notable work, Leopard Dynasty: The Rise of Rana, explores the lives and social dynamics of leopards in Jaipur's Jhalana forest.

Her association with wildlife and conservation began early. She received the Sanctuary Asia Young Naturalist Award at 15 and, in 2020, became the first Indian woman to win the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in London. She has also received the Princess Diana Award and featured in the Explorers Club's '50: Fifty People Changing the World' list.

Campaign To Protect Panje Wetlands

Her conservation journey began with efforts to protect Panje wetlands, a 250-hectare ecological habitat in Uran taluka, where she grew up watching migratory birds arrive every winter.

Concerned by industrial development threats, she documented its biodiversity through photography and filmmaking. Her debut documentary, Panje: The Last Wetland, aired on DD National, highlighting the wetland's ecological importance and the need for its protection.

She is also the founder and CEO of Bambee Studios Pvt Ltd, an independent production company producing natural history and environmental documentaries for international audiences.

'Conservation Begins With Connection'

Speaking about the award, Sridhar said, "I have always believed that conservation begins with connection. When people see an animal not just as a species, but as an individual with a life, relationships, struggles and a place in this world, something changes. They begin to care."

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She added, "I want my films to do more than showcase the beauty of the natural world. I want them to make people fall in love with it, feel a sense of responsibility towards it, and ultimately want to protect it."

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